RCI Hospitality Hikes Dividend By 25%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%, to $0.05 per share from $0.04 for Q2 FY22.
  • The dividend establishes a new annualized rate of $0.20 per share and marks the company's 25th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. 
  • The dividend is payable March 29, 2022, to holders of record March 15, 2022.
  • RCI held $17.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: RICK shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $65.02 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Dividends Small Cap

