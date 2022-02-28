RCI Hospitality Hikes Dividend By 25%
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%, to $0.05 per share from $0.04 for Q2 FY22.
- The dividend establishes a new annualized rate of $0.20 per share and marks the company's 25th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
- The dividend is payable March 29, 2022, to holders of record March 15, 2022.
- RCI held $17.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: RICK shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $65.02 on the last check Monday.
