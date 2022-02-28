 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Masimo's SedLine Brain Function Monitor Sensor Scores FDA Approval For Pediatric Use
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Masimo's SedLine Brain Function Monitor Sensor Scores FDA Approval For Pediatric Use

The FDA has FDA cleared Masimo Corp's (NASDAQ: MASI) SedLine brain function monitoring for pediatric patients (1-17 years of age) and the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor. 

  • SedLine helps clinicians monitor brain activity bilaterally by processing electroencephalogram (EEG) signals from Masimo's four-lead SedLine EEG sensors.
  • This clearance brings Masimo's bilateral brain activity monitoring to children 1 to 17 years old, in conjunction with specially sized pediatric sensors designed for easier application on smaller pediatric foreheads. 
  • Related: Needham Upgrades Masimo To Buy, With Price Target Of $205.
  • To aid clinicians in monitoring anesthesia depth on children, SedLine features both the display of EEG signals and the Multitaper Density Spectral Array (DSA) from both sides of the brain to provide clinicians with a complete picture of the brain.
  • Dr. Cristina Verdú of Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain, said, "in addition to monitoring anesthetic depth, it allows us to detect warning signs such as asymmetries or seizures; it tells us what is happening to the child's brain."
  • Price Action: MASI shares are up 0.21% at $153.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MASI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2022
Needham Upgrades Masimo To Buy, With Price Target Of $205
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Masimo Whale Trades Spotted
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; S&P 500 Turns Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com