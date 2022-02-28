Visa Collaborates With Fintech Firm Tribal: Report
- Leading payment processor Visa Inc (NYSE: V) collaborated with payment and financing firm Tribal, Reuters reports.
- Visa looks to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- The partnership would expand credit lines, update encryption and safety measures, and improve card distribution.
- Tribal backed by investors including SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Latin America Fund, offers credit cards and payment options, including the usage of blockchain technology and stablecoins, to small businesses across Latin America.
- Price Action: V shares traded lower by 0.59% at $217.98 on the last check Monday.
