Visa Collaborates With Fintech Firm Tribal: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:36am   Comments
  • Leading payment processor Visa Inc (NYSE: V) collaborated with payment and financing firm Tribal, Reuters reports.
  • Visa looks to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean.
  • The partnership would expand credit lines, update encryption and safety measures, and improve card distribution.
  • Tribal backed by investors including SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Latin America Fund, offers credit cards and payment options, including the usage of blockchain technology and stablecoins, to small businesses across Latin America.
  • Price Action: V shares traded lower by 0.59% at $217.98 on the last check Monday.

