Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 66 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 34.48% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 34.48% to reach its new 52-week low. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE:MSD) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.58% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $59.22 and moving down 2.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $59.22 and moving down 2.55%. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $133.23. The stock traded down 4.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $133.23. The stock traded down 4.7%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares were down 8.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.18.

shares were down 8.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.18. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $290.00. The stock traded down 16.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $290.00. The stock traded down 16.73%. Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.04. The stock traded down 21.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.04. The stock traded down 21.42%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $75.61.

stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $75.61. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.29.

shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.29. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.37 on Monday morning, moving down 1.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.37 on Monday morning, moving down 1.52%. Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $185.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $185.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.96%. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares hit a yearly low of $24.62. The stock was down 10.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.62. The stock was down 10.42% on the session. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.35. Shares traded down 9.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.35. Shares traded down 9.79%. BRF (NYSE:BRFS) stock hit $3.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.

stock hit $3.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 7.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 7.12% for the day. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares made a new 52-week low of $45.12 on Monday. The stock was down 15.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $45.12 on Monday. The stock was down 15.46% for the day. Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares set a new yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Monday, moving up 1.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Monday, moving up 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.67. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.67. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.81 on Monday morning, moving up 0.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.81 on Monday morning, moving up 0.78%. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.46 and moving down 3.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.46 and moving down 3.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares set a new yearly low of $22.71 this morning. The stock was up 14.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.71 this morning. The stock was up 14.81% on the session. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was down 28.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was down 28.64% on the session. Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.56%. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock hit $2.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.8%.

stock hit $2.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.8%. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares fell to $12.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%.

shares fell to $12.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%. DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.85 on Monday, moving down 3.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.85 on Monday, moving down 3.28%. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 3.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock traded down 3.5%. Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.16 and moving down 8.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.16 and moving down 8.06%. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares fell to $1.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.32%.

shares fell to $1.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.32%. Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.61 this morning. The stock was down 20.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.61 this morning. The stock was down 20.05% on the session. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.64. The stock traded down 4.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.64. The stock traded down 4.94%. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares moved down 4.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.83, drifting down 4.74%.

shares moved down 4.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.83, drifting down 4.74%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 21.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 21.75%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Monday. The stock was down 5.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Monday. The stock was down 5.55% for the day. Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) shares fell to $10.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.

shares fell to $10.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Monday, moving down 7.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Monday, moving down 7.68%. Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.33%.

shares fell to $6.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.33%. Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Monday. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Monday. The stock was down 7.95% for the day. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares fell to $4.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.

shares fell to $4.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%. Alpha Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALPA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.58. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.58. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was down 5.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.93. The stock was down 5.17% for the day. Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.18 and moving down 6.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.18 and moving down 6.51%. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Monday, moving down 14.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Monday, moving down 14.73%. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock drifted down 3.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.34.

stock drifted down 3.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.34. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%. Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.96. Shares traded down 9.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.96. Shares traded down 9.49%. Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares fell to $2.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.25%.

shares fell to $2.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.25%. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Monday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day. Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was down 7.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was down 7.23% for the day. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.82. Shares traded up 1.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.82. Shares traded up 1.83%. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.01.

shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.01. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning, moving down 34.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday morning, moving down 34.48%. Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.83%. Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock hit $1.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.37%.

stock hit $1.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.37%. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.55. Shares traded down 8.17%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.