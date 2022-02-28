 Skip to main content

Esports Entertainment Stock Plummets After Raising $15M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:50am   Comments
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has priced its underwritten public offering of 15 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy 15 million shares.
  • Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $1.00.
  • The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at $1.00 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. 
  • Esports Entertainment has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 2.25 million shares.
  • The company expects the offering to close on or about March 2, 2022.
  • The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $15.0 million. 
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 35.3% at $0.75 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

