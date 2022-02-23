Microsoft Security Chief Stresses On Importance Of Combating Cyberattacks Through Cloud Adoption
- Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) new security chief, Charlie Bell, emphasized the importance of solving cyberattacks by embracing cloud, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Microsoft has built a $15 billion business and one of the world's most enormous private cyber armies to counter cyberattacks.
- WSJ notes that U.S. banks flagged nearly $600 million in ransomware payments during the first six months of 2021.
- Related Content: SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike To Testify In Senate In Russian Cyber Hack Case
- Microsoft finds itself uniquely positioned in the center of all of this activity, Mr. Bell said. Its email and office-productivity products are dominant on corporate and government networks, and it is the country's No. 2 provider of cloud-computing services.
- Bell, who at Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) helped build the world's largest cloud business, said Microsoft is taking center stage in combating cybercrime. Some of its customers have said the company has more to do.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.00% at $284.83 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.