 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autoliv Intends To Collaborate With Polestar On Climate-Neutral Car
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:18am   Comments
Share:
Autoliv Intends To Collaborate With Polestar On Climate-Neutral Car
  • Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) intends to collaborate with the automotive company Polestar to develop a climate-neutral car by 2030.
  • The parties intend to research and develop technology aiming at climate-neutral solutions related to automotive safety, such as pyrotechnics, textiles, and new generations of materials for airbags and seatbelts.
  • The partnership is in line with Autoliv’s aim to be the first automotive safety supplier to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030.
  • Price Action: ALV shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $97.74 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALV)

Expert Ratings For Autoliv
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
Read How Analysts Reacted To Autoliv's Q4 Results
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Where Autoliv Stands With Analysts
Autoliv Registers 15.8% Sales Decline In Q4, Notes Margin Pressure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com