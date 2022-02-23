Autoliv Intends To Collaborate With Polestar On Climate-Neutral Car
- Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) intends to collaborate with the automotive company Polestar to develop a climate-neutral car by 2030.
- The parties intend to research and develop technology aiming at climate-neutral solutions related to automotive safety, such as pyrotechnics, textiles, and new generations of materials for airbags and seatbelts.
- The partnership is in line with Autoliv’s aim to be the first automotive safety supplier to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030.
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $97.74 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.