 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MGP Ingredients Plans To Build New $16.7M Extrusion Plant
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
MGP Ingredients Plans To Build New $16.7M Extrusion Plant
  • MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPIplans to build an extrusion plant to produce its ProTerra line of texturized proteins. The new plant will be located adjacent to its existing Atchison, Kansas, plant.
  • The company expects the design of the $16.7 million facility will be led by Sabetha, Kansas-based design firm 1 Solutions Group. Construction on the new facility will begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2023.
  • The company expects the new extrusion plant to produce up to 10 million pounds of ProTerra per year, once online in late 2023.
  • "Building this new extrusion plant gives MGP the capacity and flexibility required to continue to meet the growing demand for our ProTerra line of texturized proteins," said Michael Buttshaw, MGP's VP of Ingredient Solutions Sales and R&D.
  • MGP currently utilizes co-packers to produce its ProTerra line.
  • Price Action: MGPI shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $78.13 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Begins $12M Barrel Warehouse Expansion In Kentucky
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com