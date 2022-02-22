 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Donald Trump's Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
Donald Trump's Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store
  • Users downloaded Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) backed Truth Social 170,000 times since its launch, as per research firm Apptopia, Reuters reports.
  • The former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture topped downloads on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store after its late launch on February 20.
  • The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock was also trending high on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com, indicating interest from retail traders.
  • Associated Press reported that a limited number of subscribers who had preordered could only download the app. It added the others to a waiting list. 
  • "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you," read a message to those trying to access the platform. 
  • Former Republican Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump's media company, said last week Truth Social expects to be "fully operational" by the end of March, when "anyone can get on the platform within the United States at any time," CNN reported.
  • Last October, Digital World announced a deal to publicly list Trump Media & Technology Group, the venture behind Truth Social.
  • Wall Street's top financial regulators investigate Trump's $1.25 billion deal to float TMTG on the stock market. 
  • Price Action: DWAC shares traded higher by 7.09% at $90.30 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DWAC)

If You Invested $1,000 In DWAC When Trump's Truth Social SPAC Deal Was Announced, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why This SPAC Linked To Donald Trump Is Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today
Trump's New Social Media App Experiences Partial Outage Upon Launching
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Donald TrumpNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com