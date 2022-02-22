Donald Trump's Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store
- Users downloaded Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) backed Truth Social 170,000 times since its launch, as per research firm Apptopia, Reuters reports.
- The former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture topped downloads on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store after its late launch on February 20.
- The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock was also trending high on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com, indicating interest from retail traders.
- Associated Press reported that a limited number of subscribers who had preordered could only download the app. It added the others to a waiting list.
- "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you," read a message to those trying to access the platform.
- Former Republican Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump's media company, said last week Truth Social expects to be "fully operational" by the end of March, when "anyone can get on the platform within the United States at any time," CNN reported.
- Last October, Digital World announced a deal to publicly list Trump Media & Technology Group, the venture behind Truth Social.
- Wall Street's top financial regulators investigate Trump's $1.25 billion deal to float TMTG on the stock market.
- Price Action: DWAC shares traded higher by 7.09% at $90.30 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Donald TrumpNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga