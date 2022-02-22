 Skip to main content

Kraft Heinz Steps Up Product Portfolio Transformation Via NotCo JV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 11:59am   Comments
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has formed a joint venture (JV) with food tech start-up TheNotCompany Inc (NotCo). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The JV will leverage NotCo's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Kraft Heinz's brand portfolio and scale to develop plant-based versions of co-branded products.
  • The JV will operate under the control of Kraft Heinz as The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC. Lucho Lopez-May, who is currently CEO, North America of NotCo, will become CEO of the JV.
  • NotCo has developed plant-based replacements for animal products with simpler ingredients that don't sacrifice taste, functionality, or consumption experience.
  • The JV will be headquartered in Chicago with research and development facilities in San Francisco.
  • Outlook: Kraft Heinz also announced that it is increasing its long-term growth targets. It raised organic net sales growth outlook from 1% – 2% to 2% – 3%, Adjusted EPS growth from 4% – 6% to 6% – 8%.
  • The company reiterated its expectation to deliver 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion - $6.0 billion.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 3.37% at $39.76 on the last check Tuesday.

