Newell Brands To Repurchase $275M Of Its Shares From Icahn Enterprises
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:04am   Comments
  • Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) has agreed to repurchase about $275 million of its common shares owned by Carl C. Icahn and his associates.
  • Newell will buy back the shares at a purchase price of $25.86 per share, the closing price of its shares on February 18, 2022.
  • The company will use cash on hand and its existing credit facility to fund the share repurchase. It held $477 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. 
  • The company expects to close the share repurchase no later than February 25, 2022.
  • Consequent to the buyback, Icahn and affiliates are expected to own about 33 million common shares of Newell Brands, representing approximately 8% of the company's outstanding shares.
  • This share repurchase will be made pursuant to the existing authorization under its $375 million share repurchase program associated with the planned sale of the Connected Home & Security business.
  • Price Action: NWL shares are trading lower by 1.53% at $25.47 on the last check Tuesday.

