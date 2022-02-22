InfuSystem Inks Distribution Pact For Solo-Dex's Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheters
InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSE: INFU) has announced a national distribution agreement with Solo-Dex Inc for its proprietary continuous nerve block catheters.
- With Solo-Dex catheter over the needle technology, all anesthesiologists can place facile continuous peripheral block catheter in two to three minutes for common procedures such as shoulder repair, hip & knee replacement, and general surgical procedures.
- Once placed, Solo-Dex products are designed to continuously introduce acute pain management medication's type, quantity, and volume for days.
- Continuous regional anesthesia coupled with mild sedation may eliminate the need for a patient to receive general anesthesia, which requires manipulating the airway, disrupting the patient's cognition, and extending recovery.
- Price Action: INFU shares are up 5.18% at $10.77 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General