A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) - P/E: 6.68 Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 5.79 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 2.8 Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) - P/E: 7.31 New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) - P/E: 9.47

This quarter, CatchMark Timber Trust experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.48 in Q3 and is now $0.7. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.66%, which has increased by 1.19% from 2.47% in the previous quarter.

Dynex Cap saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.54 in Q3 to $0.45 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.41%, which has increased by 0.26% from 9.15% in the previous quarter.

Comstock Holding Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.34, which has decreased by 73.64% compared to Q2, which was 1.29. Realogy Holdings's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.38, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.0%, which has increased by 4.0% from 3.0% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.39%, which has increased by 0.98% from 9.41% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.