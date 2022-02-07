Medtronic Issues Voluntary Recall For TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System
Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has initiated a voluntary recall to customers related to the risk associated with tip damage caused by guidewire prolapse in its 6 French (6Fr) TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System.
- Recently, Medtronic issued a recall for the HawkOne Atherectomy system due to tip damage risk, used during procedures intended to remove a blockage from peripheral arteries and improve blood flow.
- In an emailed statement, the Company told Benzinga that due to design similarities, Medtronic had sent a notice emphasizing the same warnings and precautions apply for the TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System.
- This is not a new issue, and there is no product retrieval or disposal requested based on this notice.
- This notice impacts approximately 800 devices. There have been zero reports of tip damage and zero reports of injury or death on the TurboHawk Plus device.
- This communication reiterates the warnings and precautions in the TurboHawk Plus Instructions for Use (IFU) related to the risk associated with tip damage caused by guidewire prolapse.
