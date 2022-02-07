 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic Issues Voluntary Recall For TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic Issues Voluntary Recall For TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has initiated a voluntary recall to customers related to the risk associated with tip damage caused by guidewire prolapse in its 6 French (6Fr) TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System.

  • Recently, Medtronic issued a recall for the HawkOne Atherectomy system due to tip damage risk, used during procedures intended to remove a blockage from peripheral arteries and improve blood flow. 
  • In an emailed statement, the Company told Benzinga that due to design similarities, Medtronic had sent a notice emphasizing the same warnings and precautions apply for the TurboHawk Plus Directional Atherectomy System. 
  • This is not a new issue, and there is no product retrieval or disposal requested based on this notice. 
  • This notice impacts approximately 800 devices. There have been zero reports of tip damage and zero reports of injury or death on the TurboHawk Plus device. 
  • This communication reiterates the warnings and precautions in the TurboHawk Plus Instructions for Use (IFU) related to the risk associated with tip damage caused by guidewire prolapse.  
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.21% at $102.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

Analyst Ratings For Medtronic
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Medtronic Recalls HawkOne Atherectomy System Due To Tip Damage Risk
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Medtronic's Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy Shows Meaningful Pain Relief
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Announces Multiple Partnerships, Immunome Slides On Regulatory Setback For COVID Antibody Drug, Preannouncements Pour In
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com