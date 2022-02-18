 Skip to main content

Tesla Now Has Over 1,100 Supercharger Stations In China
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2022 6:48am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) added 24 Supercharger stations in mainland China last month, taking its offering to more than 1,100 in the region, CnEVpost reported on Friday, citing the company.

What Happened: Mainland China has 51 Superchargers across 21 cities and a total of  8,300 superchargers.

Tesla currently has more than 700 destination charging stations in the Chinese mainland that offer more than 1,800 superchargers.

The Elon Musk-led company’s growing charging network already catered to more than 2.14 million services during the Chinese New Year holiday from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the report noted, citing company data.

Why It Matters: China is a key market for Tesla. The company’s Giga Shanghai doubles up as an export hub and made more than half of the total global electric-vehicle volumes last year.

Tesla has over 30,000 superchargers globally and has been ramping up the offering in the U.S., Europe and China. The company has also been opening up its supercharger network globally to all electric vehicles since November last year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.09% lower at $876.35 a share on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs

