Tesla Expands Supercharger Access To All Companies' EVs In Netherlands, With Plan For Further Expansion In Europe
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 15, 2022 4:40am   Comments
Tesla Expands Supercharger Access To All Companies' EVs In Netherlands, With Plan For Further Expansion In Europe

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) said on Monday it has expanded access to its supercharger network to all electric cars in the Netherlands.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company has been opening up its supercharger network globally to all electric vehicles since November last year.

The access for non-Tesla cars is currently also available in France and Norway while a pilot is being run in  Germany and Belgium as well.

Non-Tesla drivers can access the service via the Tesla app.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla To Open Supercharger Network To Other EVs Later This Year

“More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion,” Tesla noted on its website.

“Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

Why It Matters: Tesla has been scaling up its supercharging network amid rising competition. The EV maker has over 30,000 superchargers globally, of which over 8,000 are in China alone.

See Also: Why Fitch Sees Tesla As A Major Competitor To Its Own Battery Supplier CATL

Rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), which are still small but growing fast with expansion plans outside of China, have been establishing their own charging networks that are compatible with each other’s network. 

Rating agency Fitch said on Monday Tesla’s supercharger network expansion could mean stiff competition for its battery supplier CATL, which has been betting on its battery-swapping service.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.83% higher at $875.7 a share on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Europe EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

