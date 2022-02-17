 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 9:47am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) - P/E: 5.98
  2. Altisource Asset Mgmt (AMEX:AAMC) - P/E: 0.43
  3. Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) - P/E: 9.08
  4. Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) - P/E: 7.87
  5. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) - P/E: 9.79

Lufax Holding saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.29 in Q2 to $0.26 now. Altisource Asset Mgmt has reported Q3 earnings per share at $4.76, which has increased by 371.29% compared to Q2, which was 1.01. Western New England saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q3 to $0.28 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.77%, which has increased by 0.52% from last quarter's yield of 2.25%.

Summit Finl Gr's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.95, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.92. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.68%, which has decreased by 0.36% from 3.04% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, BankUnited reported earnings per share at $1.41, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.94. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.21%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 2.23% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

BZI-VS

