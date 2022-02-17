 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nestlé Seeks To Have Apple CFO On Its Board

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:32am   Comments
Share:
Nestlé Seeks To Have Apple CFO On Its Board

Nestlé S.A. (OTC: NSRGY) said Thursday it has proposed Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTC: SBGSY) Chief Marketing Officer Chris Leong for election to its board of directors.

What Happened: The elections will take place at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on April 7, Nestlé said.

The Switzerland-based company added that Ann Veneman will retire from its board, while Kasper Rorsted has decided not to stand for re-election.

Nestlé’s board will comprise 14 members with the proposed nominees.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: Nestlé noted that the changes to its board will help maintain the complementarity of expertise relevant to the food and beverage company in different areas.

Maestri — Apple's CFO since 2014 — has an outstanding track record in finance and strategic planning, the company added.

In January, Apple reported strong earnings results for the recent first quarter despite supply chain disruptions.

Price Action: Nestle shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $127.90.

Read Next: Apple's Dominance of US Smartphone Market Exceeds 50% Again With iPhone, Samsung Trails Distantly

Photo: Courtesy of Nestle on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Reportedly Gears For Multiple Mac Launch Events; 'Silicon Transition Will Shift Into High Gear In 2022'
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
An Apple Union? Store Employees Protest Over Pay 'That Is Not Keeping Pace With Inflation'
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 20 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Luca MaestriNews Management Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com