Why This Chipmaker Is Seeing Extremely High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Graphic chips maker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,222 mentions as at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and gaming company Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) are in the second and third positions, having attracted 440 and 294 mentions, respectively.

See Also: 'Book Of Boba Fett' Finale Tops Viewership Of 'Mandalorian' Finale: Why It Could Be Important For Disney's Stock

Why It Matters: Nvidia on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter and also forecast strong revenue growth for the first quarter of next year. The company officially released its Omniverse metaverse platform in January.

The stock fell in the after-hours session, apparently due to the slowdown in year-over-year revenue growth and the company's forecast for flat margins in the first quarter.

Separately, Nvidia and Jaguar Land Rover also announced that the automaker will develop its upcoming vehicles on the full-stack Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $265.11, but fell almost 2.7% in the after-hours session to $258.01.