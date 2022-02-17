 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Chipmaker Is Seeing Extremely High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Why This Chipmaker Is Seeing Extremely High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Graphic chips maker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,222 mentions as at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and gaming company Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) are in the second and third positions, having attracted 440 and 294 mentions, respectively.

See Also: 'Book Of Boba Fett' Finale Tops Viewership Of 'Mandalorian' Finale: Why It Could Be Important For Disney's Stock

Why It Matters: Nvidia on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter and also forecast strong revenue growth for the first quarter of next year. The company officially released its Omniverse metaverse platform in January.

The stock fell in the after-hours session, apparently due to the slowdown in year-over-year revenue growth and the company's forecast for flat margins in the first quarter.

Separately, Nvidia and Jaguar Land Rover also announced that the automaker will develop its upcoming vehicles on the full-stack Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $265.11, but fell almost 2.7% in the after-hours session to $258.01.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's How Much $100 Invested In NVIDIA 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
5 Huge Companies That Recently Entered The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chipmakers GPUs semiconductorsNews Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com