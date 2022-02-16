'Book Of Boba Fett' Finale Tops Viewership Of 'Mandalorian' Finale: Why It Could Be Important For Disney's Stock

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has launched several hit shows for its streaming platform, Disney+. Numbers from “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney has another hit.

What Happened: The season one finale of “The Book of Boba Fett” was watched by 1.5 million U.S. households from Wednesday through Sunday of its first week, according to data from Samba TV.

The figure for the Boba Fett finale is 36% higher than the first five days of the season two finale of “The Mandalorian.”

While the finale of Boba Fett topped the recent finale of Mandalorian, it came in shy of the 1.9 million households that tuned into the “Loki” season one finale, the biggest recorded for Disney by Samba TV.

“The momentum and excitement for the first season of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ certainly carried through to the finale,” said Samba TV’s Head of Measurement Cole Strain.

Why It’s Important: Samba TV measures viewership across three million smart TVs. While it doesn’t track the total viewership of “The Book of Boba Fett,” it could provide an early look at how the show stacks up compared to other Disney+ shows and shows found on other streaming platforms.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) typically dominates third-party streaming charts, including a recent one from Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN). While Netflix ranked the most titles, Disney had success with “Encanto” and “The Book of Boba Fett” on the Nielsen list.

“The Book of Boba Fett” was the eighth most-watched streaming show for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, despite only one episode of the Star Wars show being released.

The success of “The Book of Boba Fett” sets Disney up well for the May 25 release of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+. Like the Boba Fett series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will follow a well-known, well-liked character from the Star Wars franchise.

Disney continues to expand the Star Wars universe by launching series on Disney+, which could help increase subscribers for its streaming platforms, boost the franchise storylines for new movies and increase consumer products/licensing opportunities.

Disney ended the recent first quarter with 129.8 million Disney+ subscribers.

DIS Price Action: Shares were up 1% to $156.35 on Wednesday.

Photo: Book Of Boba Fett / courtesy of Disney & Lucasfilm