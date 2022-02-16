Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 115 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB).
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI).
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 41.93% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $212.36 and moving down 2.44%.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $112.00 and moving down 2.69%.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $725.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 17.74%.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $155.07. The stock traded down 1.28%.
- Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $114.25.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares moved down 19.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.36, drifting down 19.49%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock hit a yearly low of $28.01. The stock was down 21.18% for the day.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) stock drifted down 1.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.76.
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $61.87 and moving down 1.84%.
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) stock drifted down 32.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $133.94.
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock hit a yearly low of $135.18. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) stock hit a yearly low of $83.16. The stock was down 24.39% for the day.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 16.73% for the day.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.33. Shares traded down 4.54%.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares fell to $18.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares set a new yearly low of $14.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $67.57 on Wednesday, moving down 3.16%.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.82 and moving down 1.23%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) stock hit $13.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.81%.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 19.39%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.40.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.53. Shares traded down 0.29%.
- DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE:DLY) shares fell to $17.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.58. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Wednesday, moving down 0.08%.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.04%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) stock hit a yearly low of $3.97. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock hit a yearly low of $14.53. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.83%.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.41 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.33.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.38 on Wednesday, moving down 5.73%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares moved down 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.00, drifting down 0.17%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.63 and moving down 0.15%.
- Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) shares fell to $19.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.05%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.20. Shares traded down 3.04%.
- DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock hit $12.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock hit $12.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.95. Shares traded down 0.69%.
- CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares hit a yearly low of $26.11. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares moved down 0.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.07, drifting down 0.29%.
- Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares fell to $12.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.34 and moving up 0.27%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock traded down 0.49%.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.09%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.33. Shares traded down 0.48%.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.56%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.95. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) shares fell to $7.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%.
- Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX:DHY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.57%.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock hit $5.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.91. The stock traded down 3.87%.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.72%.
- Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.38. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE:NIQ) stock hit $13.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
- Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock hit a yearly low of $11.99. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.03. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.88. Shares traded down 2.06%.
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock hit $2.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.79%.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.08%.
- Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE:NIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
- FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.45% for the day.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.76%.
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.61 and moving down 4.65%.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares hit a yearly low of $5.44. The stock was down 17.24% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX:NBW) shares set a new yearly low of $12.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.44. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock traded down 10.6%.
- Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 2.89%.
- Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock drifted down 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares moved up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88, drifting up 2.5%.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 19.52% for the day.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock drifted down 12.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved down 12.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 12.85%.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX:DXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday, moving down 7.38%.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares moved down 4.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 4.06%.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock drifted down 4.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 41.93% on the session.
