 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Airlines Plans To Expand Embraer Fleet With $160.2M Order
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 6:14am   Comments
Share:
American Airlines Plans To Expand Embraer Fleet With $160.2M Order
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AALsigned a firm order with Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) for three new E175s, which will be delivered this year.
  • The contract value is $160.2 million at current list prices and will be included in Embraer's 4Q21 backlog.
  • The aircraft will be operated by American's wholly-owned subsidiary, Envoy Air, growing Envoy's fleet of E175s to over 100 aircraft by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $15.35 and AAL up by 0.05% at $18.85 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ + AAL)

Stock Wars: Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin
This Popular ETF Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, AT&T, Snap, American Airlines, Alibaba And Coca-Cola
American Airlines Group Whale Trades For February 15
This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Group
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL
10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com