JetBlue Converts 30 Airbus Aircraft Options To Firm Order; Accelerates E190 Retirement
- JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) exercises its option to add 30 additional Airbus SA (OTC: EADSY) A220-300 aircraft to its order book, bringing the total number of A220s in the airline's fleet and on order to 100.
- "We're already seeing benefits from the eight A220s we've added to the fleet, and we're very happy to have more on the way," said Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue.
- In 2018, JetBlue made its initial order of 60 A220s and the option for 60 additional aircraft.
- JetBlue converted 10 of 60 options to firm orders in 2019, and the 30 A220s announced today will enable acceleration of the retirement of JetBlue's E190 fleet. These A220s will replace the airline's E190s, with the last E190 exiting in 2026.
- Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher 5.79% at $15.99 and EADSY higher by 2.51% at $33.55 on the last check Tuesday.
