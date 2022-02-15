 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JetBlue Converts 30 Airbus Aircraft Options To Firm Order; Accelerates E190 Retirement
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
JetBlue Converts 30 Airbus Aircraft Options To Firm Order; Accelerates E190 Retirement
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLUexercises its option to add 30 additional Airbus SA (OTC: EADSY) A220-300 aircraft to its order book, bringing the total number of A220s in the airline's fleet and on order to 100.
  • "We're already seeing benefits from the eight A220s we've added to the fleet, and we're very happy to have more on the way," said Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue.
  • In 2018, JetBlue made its initial order of 60 A220s and the option for 60 additional aircraft.
  • JetBlue converted 10 of 60 options to firm orders in 2019, and the 30 A220s announced today will enable acceleration of the retirement of JetBlue's E190 fleet. These A220s will replace the airline's E190s, with the last E190 exiting in 2026.
  • Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher 5.79% at $15.99 and EADSY higher by 2.51% at $33.55 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU + EADSY)

If You Invested $1,000 In Airline Stocks When Buffett Sold, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Can You Guess Which US Airlines Were Ranked First And Worst For 2021?
JetBlue Stock Gains Post Q4 Results, Hopes On Sequential Month-On-Month Improvement
Recap: JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Earnings Preview: JetBlue Airways
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com