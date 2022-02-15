 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Expands Wine Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Expands Wine Offerings
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRLexpands its wine offerings and adds several limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. 
  • Guests can try new wines such as Roscato Moscato and Roscato Sweet Red or try new limited-time alcoholic beverages like Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Lynchburg Lemonade.
  • Cracker also offers non-alcoholic beverages like Fruit Stand Tea and Fudge Hot Chocolate. 
  • Price Action: CBRL shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $129.72 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBRL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com