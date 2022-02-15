Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Expands Wine Offerings
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) expands its wine offerings and adds several limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu.
- Guests can try new wines such as Roscato Moscato and Roscato Sweet Red or try new limited-time alcoholic beverages like Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Lynchburg Lemonade.
- Cracker also offers non-alcoholic beverages like Fruit Stand Tea and Fudge Hot Chocolate.
- Price Action: CBRL shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $129.72 on the last check Tuesday.
