What's Boosting Virgin Galactic Shares Today?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading higher Tuesday after the space travel company announced that it will open ticket sales to the general public for the purchase of one of Virgin Galactic's initial spaceflight reservations.

During spaceflight, astronauts will experience a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch and mach-3 boost to space. The spaceship "gracefully flips" while astronauts experience weightlessness and views of Earth.

Ticket sales will open to the general public beginning on Feb. 16. Spaceflight reservations will be sold for $450,000 and require a $150,000 deposit. Along with the spaceflight reservation, ticker purchasers will also secure a membership in the unique community of Future Astronauts.

Virgin Galactic said Future Astronaut members will enjoy access to "money-can’t-buy experiences," as well as events, trips and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflights.

"At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational. We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet," said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic is a United States-based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers.

SPCE Price Action: Virgin Galactic has traded as low as $7.58 and as high as $57.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.8% at $9.10 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Virgin Galactic.