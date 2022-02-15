Why Resonant Shares Are Soaring Today

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) is soaring Tuesday morning after the company announced it will be acquired by Murata for $4.50 per share in cash.

Resonant is working on transforming the way radio frequency front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices. The business combination will allow both companies to expand their offerings and to access additional markets and customers.

"Murata is a global leader in RF modules and filters, and we are excited to build upon the successful partnership we’ve had together. The combination of Murata’s leading products with Resonant’s leading edge XBAR filter technologies will advance our combined ability to deliver best-in-class products to the RF front-end market," said George Holmes, chairman and CEO of Resonant.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of March. At that time, Resonant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata.

Resonant is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry.

RESN Price Action: Resonant has traded as low as $1.18 and as high as $7.72 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 257.7% at $4.40 at time of publication.