Splash Beverage Stock Plummets After Pricing Equity Offering At Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 5:28am   Comments
Splash Beverage Stock Plummets After Pricing Equity Offering At Discount
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has priced its public offering of two million shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 20% discount on the stock’s closing price on February 14.
  • The company intends to receive gross proceeds of about $8 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
  • Splash Beverage has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.3 million shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2022, and EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading lower by 18.5% at $4.09 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

