 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio To Launch ES7 SUV In April; Deliveries Slated For Later In The Year
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 15, 2022 3:24am   Comments
Share:
Nio To Launch ES7 SUV In April; Deliveries Slated For Later In The Year

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) will launch a five-seater electric sport utility vehicle in April this year, CnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing the company’s co-founder Qin Lihong.

What Happened: The electric SUV will be built on the company’s NT2.0 platform and be equipped with similar intelligence prowess as in the ET5 and ET7 sedans.

Deliveries for Nio are dependent on the “supply chain,” Qin said, adding that the electric automaker plans to increase capacity this year.

See Also: Tesla Rival Nio To Begin ET7 Production In March: Report

Why It Matters: The Shanghai, China-based Nio currently has three models on sale including the six-seater and seven-seater ES8,  five-seater ES6s and EC6 coupe models.

More new models are in the pipeline. Nio plans to begin production of ET7 sedans from March 11. The more affordable ET5 is expected to fetch higher volumes and compete with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 when it begins deliveries in September this year.

Nio had last year revealed it expects deliveries for two new models based on the NT2.0 platform to begin in the second half of 2022 without revealing any details on the launch of a third model.

The new models would help add more options for buyers besides lowering the EV maker’s affordability.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 1.3% lower at $23.8 a share on Monday.

See Also: Nio Shares Updates On Boosting Margins, ET7, Chip Shortage, Europe Expansion And More: What You Need To Know

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Nio-branded Phones In The Works? Rumors Suggest So
Cathie Wood Loads Up $38M Worth More Shares Of This Chinese EV Maker Seen As Tesla Rival
Nio's ES7 SUV Could Debut Around Mid-April: What We Know So Far About EV Maker's Sixth Model
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Model 3 Cedes Top Spot, GM's Bolt Production Restart Delayed, Fisker Touts Strong Demand, Nio's ES7 SUV And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com