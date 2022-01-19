 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Rival Nio To Begin ET7 Production In March: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 19, 2022 4:47am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Rival Nio To Begin ET7 Production In March: Report

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) will begin production of its electric sedan ET7 beginning March 11, cnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

What Happened: The Shanghai, China-based Nio will begin production in the order of deposit payments that it secures.

The electric vehicle maker also reportedly said it would begin despatching the first show cars meant for test drive purposes by March to prospective customers.

Nio is sweetening the deal for ET7 buyers with a free 7kW DC home charger — and those who book the flagship sedan before delivery begins can upgrade that charger to the 11-kWh version for free, cnEVpost noted.

The ET7 is the fourth vehicle to go on sale from Nio’s lineup of electric vehicles. 

See Also: Nio Expected To Begin Taking Bookings For ET7 In January

Why It Matters: Nio launched the ET7 in January at the company’s annual day, complete with a second-generation electric drive system. ET7 is expected to compete with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S sedan. 

The electric drive system utilizes silicon carbide (SiC), which is considered more efficient, lightweight and compact than silicon. Tesla was the first to use SiC among all electric vehicle makers.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 4.2% lower at $29.66 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of JustAnotherCarDesigner via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Why Alibaba Is Falling Today Even As Tech Peers Lead Hang Seng Higher
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Rising In Hong Kong Today
Nio Making Big Moves In US, Report Say Chinese EV Maker Setting Up Shop In California
Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier CATL To Launch Battery Swapping Service: Report
Continued Setbacks: Why Alibaba, Other Tech Stocks Are Slumping In Hong Kong Despite Upbeat China Data
Volkswagen Says Global Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 97% Last Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com