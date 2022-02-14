 Skip to main content

Victoria's Secret Premieres Love Cloud Collection Of Bras And Panties
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022
Victoria's Secret Premieres Love Cloud Collection Of Bras And Panties

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) has debuted Love Cloud, a new collection of bras and panties focused on providing all-day comfort.

What Happened: According to a press statement from the New York City-based company, Love Cloud “sets a new standard for sophisticated comfort, featuring a cloud-like pad and soft-to-the-touch fabric.”

The product line, which is available in retail stores and online beginning Feb. 17, consists of six silhouettes – the smooth demi, half-pad plunge, push-up plunge, smooth straight-neck lounge, demi front-close with lace back and sport – along with three matching panties, including two styles that are fully adjustable, a first for the brand.

The new collection starts at $39.50 for bras and $16.50 for panties, and is available in sizes 32A-40DDD: XS-XXL.

What Else Happened: To promote Love Cloud, Victoria’s Secret is featuring a marketing campaign with a multicultural line-up of 18 women including Nez Perce Tribe wildland firefighter Celilo Miles, Pilates and yoga instructor Jailyn Matthews and accessory designer Sylvia Buckler.

"From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating", said Raúl Martinez, head creative director of Victoria's Secret.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

