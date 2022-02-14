Fisker Teases A New Launch In a Cryptic Tweet: Here's What Investors Are Guessing

Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR), which is scheduled to begin deliveries of its Ocean SUV later this year, has hinted at another potential product launch.

What Happened: EV maker Fisker on Monday sent out a tweet, asking its Twitter followers to stay tuned for "something juicy" that is coming. The image shared in the tweet suggests the announcement could be regarding a new model. The company also called upon its followers to make guesses regarding the announcement.

Incidentally, in mid-January, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker revealed an electric super car in a blink-and-miss tweet, which was taken down immediately after it was posted. He said in the tweet the model will be in a segment which doesn't exist currently and added that the aero test and down force test came out "amazing."

What Fisker Fans Are Expecting: Most are looking ahead to a vehicle from Project PEAR, which was announced in early 2021 by Fisker, along with Taiwanese contract manufacturer and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTC: HNHPF). The PEAR acronym, according to Fisker, stood for personalized electric automotive revolution. The companies are targeting annual production of 250,000 units and expect the model to have a starting price of $30,000, before incentives.

The vehicle is to be marketed in North America, Europe, China and India. For one Twitter user, it looked like a minivan. Another commented that it could be the second vehicle model Fisker is launching along with Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). Both companies are collaborating on the production of the Ocean SUV.

Some also guessed Fisker could be restarting production of its Karma sports car it introduced in 2011. The company had to suspend production of the vehicle in Nov. 2012, when its sole battery supplier went bankrupt.

Earlier this month, Fisker announced its Ocean SUV will make its debut at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which is scheduled to be held from Feb. 28 to March 3. It also said production would start in November and begin deliveries to certain European countries and North America. At last check, Fisker shares were up 0.35% at $11.60.

Photo: Courtesy of fiskerinc.com