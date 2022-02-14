Pregnant Wife Laments Her Husband Would Rather See 'The Batman' Than Be At Their Child's Birth: Report

One superhero movie fan is taking his obsession to an extreme by informing his pregnant wife that he plans to miss the birth of their child next month, so he can see the March 4 opening day screening of “The Batman” from AT&T’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros.

What Happened: According to an IndieWire report, the unnamed mother-to-be took to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole?” to get advice on whether she is correct to feel more than a little disappointed that her husband is more excited for Batman than his child’s birth.

“He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even if I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrive a few hours late, and it's not such a big deal,” the mother-to-be lamented in the Reddit subforum. “He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset because I feel deprioritized by him.”

Reaction in the forum was mostly supportive for the mother-to-be, with a more than a few questioning the new father’s priorities. One reader chimed in, “I’d not only plan for single parent life, but I’d actively seek out every single Batman spoiler I could find and tell him every single one.”

What Else Happened: In comparison with “The Batman”-mad movie fan, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had the best of both worlds on Sunday night with a Super Bowl championship and the birth of a new son.

The Athletic reported that the star player’s wife, Samaria Jefferson, attended the game at SoFi Stadium even though she was pregnant with the couple's second child and the due date was estimated for Feb. 17. But Mrs. Jefferson went into labor during the game and was taken from the stadium on a stretcher to a nearby hospital.

When the game wrapped in the Rams’ favor, Johnson grabbed his five-year-old daughter Bella and quickly left the stadium. Shortly afterward, the NFL posted the news of the latest member of the Jefferson family on its Instagram page.

Photo: Robert Pattinson as the title character in "The Batman," courtesy of Warner Bros.