National Beverage Launches LaCroix Cherry Blossom Flavor
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
National Beverage Launches LaCroix Cherry Blossom Flavor
  • National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has unveiled a new Cherry Blossom flavor.
  • LaCroix Cherry Blossom will be available at select retailers nationwide in March 2022.
  • "We can think of no better time to announce this innovative new flavor than on Valentine's Day," said the company's spokesperson.
  • Price Action: FIZZ shares are trading lower by 0.31% at $45.19 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

