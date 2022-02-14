National Beverage Launches LaCroix Cherry Blossom Flavor
- National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has unveiled a new Cherry Blossom flavor.
- LaCroix Cherry Blossom will be available at select retailers nationwide in March 2022.
- "We can think of no better time to announce this innovative new flavor than on Valentine's Day," said the company's spokesperson.
- Price Action: FIZZ shares are trading lower by 0.31% at $45.19 on the last check Monday.
