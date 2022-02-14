 Skip to main content

Why Rivian Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022 9:59am   Comments
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading higher Monday morning after filings from billionaire investor George Soros showed he invested about $2 billion in the electric vehicle company during the fourth quarter. 

Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed that it bought nearly 20 million shares, giving Soros about a 2% stake in Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). 

Rivian shares have been facing selling pressure since the company announced it would be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 production target. The stock is already down nearly 40% in 2022.

Rivian designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories.

From Last Week: Why Jim Cramer Loves Berkshire Hathaway, Skeptical On Rivian

RIVN Price Action: Rivian has traded as low as $50 and as high as $179.46 since it made its public debut last year.

The stock was up 9.43% at $64.44 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Rivian.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: George Soros why it's moving

