Cleartrip Picks Yatra As Supplier Of Choice For Domestic Hotels
- Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) is partnering with Cleartrip, owned by the Flipkart Group, part of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- Under the agreement, Cleartrip customers will have access to Yatra.com's Indian inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays.
- The partnership is expected to expand and increase opportunities for the hotel partners while enabling both domestic and international travelers a wide selection of accommodations.
- Yatra.com looks to benefit from the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip.
- Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $1.75 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.