Cleartrip Picks Yatra As Supplier Of Choice For Domestic Hotels
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:24am   Comments
Cleartrip Picks Yatra As Supplier Of Choice For Domestic Hotels
  • Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) is partnering with Cleartrip, owned by the Flipkart Group, part of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
  • Under the agreement, Cleartrip customers will have access to Yatra.com's Indian inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays.
  • The partnership is expected to expand and increase opportunities for the hotel partners while enabling both domestic and international travelers a wide selection of accommodations.
  • Yatra.com looks to benefit from the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $1.75 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Travel General

