Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 4.61 Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) - P/E: 9.44 Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) - P/E: 7.71 Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) - P/E: 5.09 New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) - P/E: 7.04

Annaly Capital Management has been featured as a value stock. Annaly Capital Management's Q4 EPS sits at $0.28, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.35%, which has increased by 0.02% from 10.33% in the previous quarter.

Ares Commercial Real has been featured as a value stock. Ares Commercial Real's Q3 EPS sits at $0.37, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Granite Point Mortgage has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.09, which has decreased by 68.97% compared to Q2, which was 0.29. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.64%, which has increased by 1.08% from 7.56% last quarter.

This quarter, Ellington Financial experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.51 in Q2 and is now $0.46. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.33%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 10.41%.

This quarter, New York Mortgage Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q2 and is now $0.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.39%, which has increased by 0.98% from 9.41% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.