Beyond Meat Launches Jalapeno Lime Burger At A&W Canada Locations
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), along with A&W Canada, has launched the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger, available nationwide for a limited time from February 14 to March 20.
- Jalapeno Lime Burger is A&W Canada's first all plant-based burger offering, featuring a 7-grain bun, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Beyond Burger patty, and a spicy, tangy Jalapeno lime aioli.
- The Beyond Burger patty is made from plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, or gluten, and its 20g of protein is derived from peas.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $58.72 in premarket on the last check Monday.
