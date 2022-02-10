SES AI Expands in South Korea
- SES AI Corp (NYSE: SES) has incorporated its subsidiary SES Korea and plans to build a pre-production facility in South Korea.
- SES Korea will be SES's second major operation outside of the United States, after SES Shanghai.
- SES Korea expects to have approximately 50 employees by the end of 2022.
- SES Korea and SES Shanghai Giga will focus on different aspects of supply chain development and different A-sample joint development with auto OEMs.
- “Having SES Boston, Shanghai Giga, and now SES Korea gives us access to deep talent pools and the highly efficient ecosystems in South Korea and China,” said CEO Qichao Hu.
- Price Action: SES shares closed higher by 1.82% at $5.59 on Thursday.
