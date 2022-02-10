Accuray's TomoTherapy Superior To Conventional Radiotherapy In Preserving Heart, Lung Functioning
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced data from a Phase 3 TomoBreast trial of TomoTherapy System (TT) versus conventional post-surgery radiotherapy (CR) for breast cancer designed to test the hypothesis that TT might reduce lung-heart toxicity.
- An analysis of patient-reported outcomes showed 10-year survival free of heart and lung deterioration was 84.5% with TomoTherapy delivered radiotherapy, a significant improvement above the 66.9% achieved with conventional radiotherapy.
- The TomoTherapy platform, including the next-generation Radixact System, can deliver helical radiation.
- Image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) is continuously delivered, providing greater control of the radiation dose, so it conforms precisely to the tumor and helps minimize the dose to healthy tissue and sensitive organs.
- Previous reports of the TomoBreast trial showed that treatment with the TomoTherapy System improved the uniformity of the dose delivered to the tumor, decreased the dose to the heart and lung, and reduced heart and lung-related side effects.
- Price Action: ARAY shares are up 2.43% at $4.01 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
