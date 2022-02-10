Taco Bell Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of 'Live Mas' With Super Bowl LVI Commercial

Fast food chain Taco Bell is teaming up with music superstar Doja Cat for a new Super Bowl commercial.

What Happened: A new Super Bowl LVI commercial called “The Grande Escape” will air during the fourth quarter of the big game Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

A special reward is offered to consumers in the Taco Bell app. The reward is available to all people who sign up for Taco Bell Rewards by 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Doja Cat debuts a cover of the pop-rock anthem “Celebrity Skin” by Hole in the commercial, with reworked lyrics done in partnership with Hole lead singer Courtney Love.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja Cat said.

Why It’s Important: Taco Bell, a unit of Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) is celebrating its 60th anniversary and also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its “Live Mas” slogan.

“Live mas means celebrating that little bit of different that lives in all of us, which is exactly what Doja Cat represents,” Taco Bell’s head of brand creative Tracee Larocca said.

The company has not had a Super Bowl commercial since 2016, when it introduced the Quesalupa to menus nationwide.

Taco Bell said it will have more exclusives for its Rewards Members including more musical collaborations. A major hint will be dropped exclusively inside the Taco Bell app on Super Bowl Sunday.

Doja Cat also hinted at future collaborations with the fast food brand.

Courtesy photo.