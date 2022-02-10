 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney CEO Says Winning Auction For India's Top Cricket League Crucial But Its Business In The Country Won't 'Evaporate' Even With A Loss
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 12:37am   Comments
Share:
Disney CEO Says Winning Auction For India's Top Cricket League Crucial But Its Business In The Country Won't 'Evaporate' Even With A Loss

Losing cricket streaming rights in India wouldn't tarnish Disney Corporation’s (NYSE: DIS) guidance of 230 million to 260 million total paid Disney+ subscribers by end of FY 2024.

What Happened: The assessment was delivered by Disney CEO Bob Chapek at the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Disney+ Hotstar, as Disney+ is known in India, makes up for about 40% of the company’s long-term guidance; Chapek was asked whether, without cricket, meeting the forecast would be tough.

Chapek noted that the Indian Premier League or IPL, a professional men’s Twenty20 cricket league, is an important part of Disney+ Hotstar’s content offering.

“While certainly, it's an important component, the local content that we're developing really will mitigate the impact of this if we were not to win the auction on IPL,” said Chapek.

Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said the company was not updating guidance. "We have that fiscal '24 guidance out in the marketplace, and we're sticking to it," said McCarthy.

See Also: How To Buy Disney (DIS) stock

Why It Matters: Disney reported first-quarter revenue of $21.8 billion, an increase of 34% year-over-year. Earnings per share came in at $1.06 beating Street estimates of 61 cents per share.

Disney+ subscriber growth was 129.8 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year with 11.8 million subscribers added during the period.

Chapek said the company will try to extend its rights to the IPL; even if the company failed, it would stick to the Disney+ subscriber growth figures guided.

“We're very confident that even if we were not to go ahead and win that auction, we would still be able to achieve our 230 to 260 million.”

In 2019, Disney acquired Star India, which held the IPL broadcasting rights since 2017 and owned the streaming service Hotstar. The rights are auctioned every five years by the authorities, according to a Wall Street Journal report

Disney is competing for the rights against Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: NYQ) arm Sony Pictures Networks India and Viacom CBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC)-Reliance Industries joint venture firm Viacom18. 

Price Action: On Wednesday, Disney shares soared 6.6% higher at $157.01 in the after-hours trading. The shares ended the regular session 3.3% higher at $147.23.

Read Next: Here's How Morgan Stanley Views Disney

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Twitter Users Invited To Vote On 2021 Favorite Films For Upcoming Oscars Ceremony
Here's Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Is Being Released On May 25, A Significant Star Wars Holiday
BofA Adds Disney To US-1 List: Why This Investor Says The Stock Is Headed To $200
Disney Regains Rights To Six Marvel Defender Series From Netflix
Elon Musk Was Inspiration For 'Don't Look Up' Character In Netflix Movie
Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Disney+ Disney+ Hotstar India IPL SVODNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com