Willdan Bags Contract From Utah State University To Develop Decarbonization Plan
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) has secured a contract from the Utah State University to develop a strategic decarbonization plan for the USU central utility plant. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Willdan will identify and help prioritize a series of projects for construction that focus on the campus's central heating, cooling, and power generation systems.
- This contract is part of a larger initiative to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and become a carbon-neutral campus by 2050.
- Price Action: WLDN shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $30.68 on the last check Wednesday.
