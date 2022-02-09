 Skip to main content

Willdan Bags Contract From Utah State University To Develop Decarbonization Plan
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
  • Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) has secured a contract from the Utah State University to develop a strategic decarbonization plan for the USU central utility plant. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Willdan will identify and help prioritize a series of projects for construction that focus on the campus's central heating, cooling, and power generation systems.
  • This contract is part of a larger initiative to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and become a carbon-neutral campus by 2050.
  • Price Action: WLDN shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $30.68 on the last check Wednesday.

