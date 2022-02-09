Willdan Awarded Decarbonization Master Plan for Utah State University

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN announced today that Utah State University (USU) has awarded it a contract to develop a strategic decarbonization plan for the USU central utility plant. As part of this contract, Willdan will identify and help prioritize a series of projects for construction that focus on the campus's central heating, cooling, and power generation systems. This contract is part of a larger initiative led by the USU Greenhouse Gas Reduction Steering Committee to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and become a carbon-neutral campus by 2050.
"We're pleased to offer Utah State University the expertise of our in-house engineers, developers, and energy policy experts as they take this important step," said Tom Brisbin, Willdan's CEO and Chairman. "USU is one of the largest energy consumers in the state, so the projects we identify may have a significant impact on the future of building decarbonization in Utah."
About Utah State University
Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small agricultural college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving, multi-campus research university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership. Utah State is a premier student-centered land-grant and space-grant university that fosters the principle that academics come first by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery, and engagement.
About Willdan
Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com. Follow Willdan on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended January 1, 2021. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.
