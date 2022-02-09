 Skip to main content

Farmmi Wins New Repeat Order For Israel Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd, has won another follow-on product order from one of its long-term customers. 
  • The latest order for dried sliced Shiitake mushrooms will be exported to Israel.
  • "We continue to execute on our growth strategy led by the expansion of our sales at existing customers, growth in new geographic markets and further extension of our product line," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $0.20 on the last check Wednesday.

