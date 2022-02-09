GXO Logistics To lead BT's Supply Chain Outsourcing
- GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) entered a partnership to outsource and transform part of BT Group plc's (OTC: BTGOF) supply chain across the U.K. as part of a new, long-term relationship.
- The new partnership with GXO forms part of BT's ongoing strategy to simplify and modernize its business.
- BT will be outsourcing its core warehouse and transport capabilities while ensuring that the Group's next-generation network build plans remain on track.
- For BT supply chain colleagues in the warehouse, transport, and some support roles - around 300 colleagues in total - there will be a proposed transfer to GXO under a Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) or "TUPE" agreement.
- Price Action: GXO shares closed higher by 1.08% at $84.30 on Tuesday.
