Kratos Secures $50M Contract Value Increase For C5ISR Program
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has received an ~$50 million contract value increase for an existing Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat System and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Program.
- Under this Program, Kratos provides specialized products, hardware, engineering, and other services and deliverables.
- Work under this program is performed at secure Kratos and customer manufacturing facilities and locations.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $17.04 on the last check Tuesday.
