 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Secures $50M Contract Value Increase For C5ISR Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Kratos Secures $50M Contract Value Increase For C5ISR Program
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has received an ~$50 million contract value increase for an existing Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat System and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Program. 
  • Under this Program, Kratos provides specialized products, hardware, engineering, and other services and deliverables. 
  • Work under this program is performed at secure Kratos and customer manufacturing facilities and locations.
  • Also Read: Kratos Bags $14M Contract Awards Linked To Drone System.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $17.04 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Kratos Secures $20M International Drone Contract
Kratos Bags $14M Contract Awards Linked To Drone System
Kratos Partners With Kymeta To Advance Virtualized Ground Systems
Hypersonix, Kratos Join Forces To Develop, Fly DART AE Hypersonic Drone
Berenberg Is Bullish On Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, Kratos
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com