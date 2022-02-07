Kratos Bags $14M Contract Awards Linked To Drone System
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has received ~$14 million in contract awards for logistics support, spares, consumables, and support needed to address the demand for its customer drone system operations.
- The company did not disclose any additional information citing customer-related, competitive, security, and other considerations.
- "These awards signal that with the pent-up demand for increased operational missions, Kratos drones are well-supported with the various parts, consumables, logistics, and engineering support necessary to keep our customers' air vehicles flying and enabling operations personnel to maintain a high level of readiness," said Steve Fendley, President of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $16.65 on the last check Monday.
