 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Bags $14M Contract Awards Linked To Drone System
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
Kratos Bags $14M Contract Awards Linked To Drone System
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has received ~$14 million in contract awards for logistics support, spares, consumables, and support needed to address the demand for its customer drone system operations.
  • The company did not disclose any additional information citing customer-related, competitive, security, and other considerations.
  • "These awards signal that with the pent-up demand for increased operational missions, Kratos drones are well-supported with the various parts, consumables, logistics, and engineering support necessary to keep our customers' air vehicles flying and enabling operations personnel to maintain a high level of readiness," said Steve Fendley, President of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $16.65 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Kratos Secures $20M International Drone Contract
Kratos Secures $50M Contract Value Increase For C5ISR Program
Kratos Partners With Kymeta To Advance Virtualized Ground Systems
Hypersonix, Kratos Join Forces To Develop, Fly DART AE Hypersonic Drone
Berenberg Is Bullish On Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, Kratos
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com