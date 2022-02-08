35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 63.4% to $3.45 after dropping 16% on Monday.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) climbed 56.1% to $3.45 following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday.
- Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) surged 23.1% to $8.42 following tweet from US President Biden 'I'm looking forward to hosting the folks from Tritium at the White House today. Like manufacturers large and small, they're creating good-paying jobs building the future...'
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) shares gained 21.6% to $48.97 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates and raised FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 19.1% to $16.68. Atomera said it has licensed its Mears Silicon Technology™ to a semiconductor foundry.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) shares climbed 18.8% to $1.7575. The company, last month, reported a private placement of $5.0 million convertible debentures.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) gained 14.1% to $53.61 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares rose 13.5% to $4.28 after reporting the purchase of warrants by ecommerce leader Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).Velodyne Lidar said in an 8K filing that Amazon has acquired 39,594,032 warrants good for the purchase of common shares of the company’s stock.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 12.7% to $33.52 as the company reported second quarter financial results before market open Tuesday. The company also announced several management changes. Peloton also announced a “meaningful reduction” of their workforce on Tuesday. The company’s CEO John Foley also announced he is stepping down from the role to best position the company for the future.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) surged 12.6% to $40.67 after the company reported a profit for the fourth quarter.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) gained 11.5% to $6.88. iMedia Brands reported select preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY21, along with reaffirming its guidance for FY22.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) surged 11.4% to $17.94. Century Aluminum said Craig Conti will be leaving the company.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) gained 10.7% to $70.58.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) surged 9.5% to $3.91. loanDepot’s CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 1,584,611 shares at an average price of $3.68.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 9.3% to $1.5302. Second Sight Medical Products will acquire privately-held Nano Precision Medical Inc in an all-stock transaction.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 6.7% to $29.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares dipped 58.5% to $2.71 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter. Credit Suisse downgraded SelectQuote from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $4.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 30.9% to $7.50. Pulse Biosciences, said on Feb, 5 it received letter from the FDA in which the FDA stated it did not believe co. provided sufficient clinical evidence to support expanded indication for use to expand CellFX System's current labeling.
- Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) fell 29.1% to $8.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) dipped 22.7% to $15.06. Anghami shares climbed 62% on Monday following its recent listing on NASDAQ.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) declined 22.3% to $7.96 after reporting Q4 results. Karyopharm said Phase 3 SIENDO study meet primary endpoint with statistically significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) dipped 22.1% to $3.1402.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) dropped 21.2% to $1.8050.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) declined 16.8% to $100.36.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 15.7% to $79.84. Novavax 8-K showed modification no. 13 of its project deal no. 1 with Advanced Technology was executed on Feb. 1, 2022.
- SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) fell 11.4% to $6.28.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares fell 11.2% to $5.41.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) shares fell 11.8% to $7.01 after jumping around 145% on Monday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 10.6% to $2.5303. Sphere 3D recently announced it entered into an agreement to purchase 60,000 units of new NM440 bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) fell 8.3% to $5.32 following a 34% surge on Monday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 8.6% to $2.00.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares fell 7% to $17.98.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 6.6% to $17.20.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) dropped 6.3% to $49.86 after reporting mixed quarterly results.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares fell 5% to $48.17. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from Overweight to Equal-Weight and reduced the price target to $55.00 from $75.00, implying an 8.48% upside.
