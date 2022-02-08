 Skip to main content

What Is Happening With Pulse Biosciences Stock Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares are tumbling after announcing an update to its recent FDA 510(k) submission to add sebaceous hyperplasia to expand the CellFX System's current labeling.

  • The Company received an Additional Information (AI) letter, stating that the Company did not provide sufficient clinical evidence for the expanded use of the system.
  • The letter also notes that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study. 
  • The Company anticipates meeting with the FDA to discuss the contents of the AI letter and potential next steps, which may require additional clinical data and potentially a new 510(k) submission. 
  • Based on FDA guidance, the Company believes its meeting with the FDA will be in Q1 2022.
  • In Europe, the CellFX System is approved for sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratosis, and non-genital warts. 
  • In the U.S., the CellFX System is cleared for dermatologic procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin and treating benign lesions.
  • Price Action: PLSE shares are down 33.3% at $7.24 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

