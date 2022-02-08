 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 9:55am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) - P/E: 6.34
  2. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 6.29
  3. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) - P/E: 7.06
  4. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) - P/E: 7.55
  5. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) - P/E: 9.31

This quarter, Sportsman's Warehouse experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.44 in Q2 and is now 0.51. Most recently, MarineMax reported earnings per share at 1.59, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.45. Whirlpool saw a decrease in earnings per share from 6.68 in Q3 to 6.14 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.71%, which has increased by 0.31% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

Penske Automotive Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 4.46, whereas in Q2, they were at 4.47. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.84%, which has increased by 0.05% from 1.79% last quarter.

Kohl's saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.48 in Q2 to 1.65 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.68%, which has decreased by 0.14% from 1.82% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (HZO + SPWH)

MarineMax Stock Surges On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
MarineMax: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com